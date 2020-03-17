|
|
Deborah Eason
Deborah Elizabeth Eason, age 61, joined her mother, Mary Ernestine Eason on Monday March 16, 2020. Debi was born in Memphis, TN on January 26, 1959. Debi enjoyed reading all types of books. She is survived by her longtime companion, Eddie Little; one sister, Michelle (Jeffrey) L. Rice; two brothers, Robert (Cheryl) J. Eason, Jr. and William (Darleen) S. Eason; seven nieces and nephews and six great nieces and nephews. Her family will receive friends Thursday, March 19, 2020 from 6:00p.m. until 8:00p.m. at Family Funeral Care, 4925 Summer Avenue, Memphis, TN 38122. Debi's graveside service will be on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 2:00p.m. at Cearley Cemetery on Brown Rd., Toone, Hardeman County, Tennessee.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2020