Services
Family Funeral Care Memphis
4925 Summer Ave
Memphis, TN 38122
(901) 761-8000
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Family Funeral Care Memphis
4925 Summer Ave
Memphis, TN 38122
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
2:00 PM
Cearley Cemetery
Brown Rd.
Toone, Hardeman County, TN
View Map
1959 - 2020
Deborah Elizabeth Eason, age 61, joined her mother, Mary Ernestine Eason on Monday March 16, 2020. Debi was born in Memphis, TN on January 26, 1959. Debi enjoyed reading all types of books. She is survived by her longtime companion, Eddie Little; one sister, Michelle (Jeffrey) L. Rice; two brothers, Robert (Cheryl) J. Eason, Jr. and William (Darleen) S. Eason; seven nieces and nephews and six great nieces and nephews. Her family will receive friends Thursday, March 19, 2020 from 6:00p.m. until 8:00p.m. at Family Funeral Care, 4925 Summer Avenue, Memphis, TN 38122. Debi's graveside service will be on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 2:00p.m. at Cearley Cemetery on Brown Rd., Toone, Hardeman County, Tennessee.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2020
