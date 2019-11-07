|
Deborah Lea Bearden West
Memphis - Deborah Lea Bearden West, 67, passed away peacefully at her home on November 5, 2019. She was preceded in death by her father, Troy Cecil Bearden; her mother, Allene Baker Bearden; and her brother, Troy David Bearden. She is survived by her husband, Brent Wallace West; her sister, Carol Dene Bearden; her daughter, Vanessa Mary West; and three grandchildren.
Debby was born December 8, 1951, in Memphis, TN. She obtained a BFA Degree at Mississippi University for Women, where she served as the President of the "Rosettes Social Club". Debby also served as Secretary of the "Blessed Sacrament Episcopal Church" in Placentia, CA; served as Secretary of the "Hernando Baptist Church" in Hernando, MS and was a current member of "Davidson River Presbyterian Church" located in Brevard, NC.
In North Carolina, Debby was manager of "Main Street Ltd" in downtown Brevard, where she was known as "Ms. Christmas". She was also very active in the "Waightstill Avery Chapter" of the Daughters of the American Revolution, for which a Butterfly Garden has been build and dedicated in her honor at the Davidson River Cemetery, located in Pisgah Forest, NC.
Debby was a devoted wife and friend to all and is now in paradise with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. A birthday celebration and memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm, Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Davidson River Presbyterian Church in Brevard.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Treasurer of the "Waightstill Avery Chapter" of the Daughters of the American Revolution (Treasurer is Moonyean Wood, 552 Sugarloaf Road, Brevard, NC 28712-8592).
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2019