Deborah Lynn Hood Russell
Debbie was born in New Bern, NC on October 27, 1962. She graduated from Briarcrest High School, Memphis in 1980. She then attended the University of Tennessee, Martin, and graduated from what was then Memphis State with a BS in Social Work.
Debbie earned her Real Estate License, and her most recent employment was as Property Manager for Methodist Hospital, a position she held for many years. She was a member of Hope Presbyterian Church.
She was a devoted mother to her two children, Austin Russell of Denver, CO and Rachel Russell of Germantown. She loved painting, gardening, decorating, playing cards, working puzzles, and spending time with family and friends at the beach and the lake.
Debbie had a 4 year battle with cancer. She was a valiant fighter. Throughout, she had a tremendous faith and amazing spirit. She went to be with her Lord and Savior Friday, January 3, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her biological parents Riley Crannon Hood, Sr. and Mary Ann Gandy and by her foster parents, Dr. George and Mrs. Joanne Jenkins. She is survived by her children, their father, her former husband Darold Russell, her fiancé Mo Tubikh, brothers Riley Hood, Virgil Hood, Wiley Hood (Kathleen), Dr. Bruce Jenkins (Kathy), Judge Bill Jenkins (Laura), sisters Wanda Johnson, Donna Hood, Scarlett Vazquez, Annette Hayden (Dan), Kathy Merrick (Nigel), and Carolyn Carter, Aunt Janet Maloney, many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews, a vast multitude of friends, and her beloved Chocolate Golden Doodle, Sully.
We are all heartbroken, and miss her terribly. But we know she is with the Lord now, and we will see her again.
Visitation for Debbie will be Friday, January 10, 2020 from 5:30 P.M, to 8 P.M. at Hope Presbyterian Church. Another visitation will be Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 10 A.M. to 11 A.M., followed by Funeral Services, at Memorial Park. Burial, attended by the immediate family, will follow, at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to West Cancer Center and Research Institute.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020