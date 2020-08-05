1/1
Deborah (Curbow) Nance
1958 - 2020
Deborah (Curbow) Nance

It is with great sadness that the family of Deborah Ann (Curbow) Nance announces her sudden passing on July 9 after several years of declining health. Deborah was born on June 24, 1958 to parents Billy and Louise (Null) Curbow in Aurora, Illinois. She accepted Jesus as her Lord and Savior in May 1972 at Highland Heights Baptist Church where she was baptized and became a member. After graduating high school and Miller Hawkins Business College, she was employed as a secretary in the Tennessee Department of Revenue for fifteen years. Then left to be a fulltime mom and homemaker. Later, Deborah and her family moved to Medina, TN. She was preceded in death by her husband of 29 years, Michael, (2013) and by her grandparents and father. She is survived by three sons, Michael (Mikaela), Adam (Katie), and Noah Nance. Three grandchildren, Harley, Robin and Dante, her mother Louise Curbow and her sister, Cindy Curbow. A private family service was held July 11 at Medina Funeral Home in Medina, TN.




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
