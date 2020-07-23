Debra A. Schrodt
Debra Ann Schrodt 59, of Cumming, Georgia passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020.
Debbie is preceded in death by her father Calvin Schrodt. Debbie is survived by her wife Terry Hamrick of Cumming, Georgia, and Mother Margie Schrodt of Memphis, Tennessee.
Siblings: Daree (Jon) Pabody of Fairbault, Minnesota; Sharolyn (Wade) Hassell of Moscow, Tennessee; and David (Katy) Schrodt of Lexington, South Carolina, and 17 nieces and nephews. A memorial service to celebrate the life of Debbie will be held on a later date.
Condolences may be expressed at www.mcdonaldandson.com
.
Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, 150 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, GA 30040 (770) 886-9899