Debra "Debbie" Banton

Debra "Debbie" Banton Obituary
Debra "Debbie" Banton

Bartlett - Debra "Debbie" Banton, passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the age of 70. She enjoyed arts and crafts and painting abstract art. Debbie was also a fan of Memphis Tigers. She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother and one sister. Her survivors include one son, Dustin Banton (Michelle); two sisters, Paula Rigg, Judy Cooper (Brett); and two grandsons, Hudson and Caden. Family will receive guests on Friday, September 27th at Family Funeral Care, 4925 Summer Ave. for fellowship and a reception from 1 to 2 pm with her memorial service starting at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers all memorials can be made to . Online condolences can be made at www.familyfuneralmemphis.com.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 25, 2019
