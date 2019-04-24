|
|
Debra L. "Debbie" Hoehn
Panama City Beach, FL
Debra L. Hoehn "Debbie" of Panama City Beach, Florida, passed away peacefully in her home on March 29, 2019. Debbie was born August 8, 1956, the cherished daughter of Diana Fisackerly and the late Thomas Forbes Hoehn. She was a native of Memphis, TN, where she resided until moving to Florida as a young adult. There, Debbie began a family which included 4 adored sons, Reid, Drew, Nick and Ben.Debbie will be remembered by family and friends as fiercely loyal, loving and intelligent. She was the child who brought home any stray animal she encountered. She especially loved her Dalmatian, Freckles, and continued to care for animals throughout her lifetime. In youth, Debbie became an accomplished pianist who held private recitals at Southwestern at Memphis (Rhodes College). She supported Memphis musicians, artists and authors in any way she was able. In later years Debbie lived a quiet life with her pets. Her time was spent reading, listening to music and working crossword puzzles, which she solved with impressive skill! She was well-read in both history and politics. Debbie remained true to her Christian upbringing throughout her life.
Debbie is survived by her loving mother and step-father, Mr. and Mrs C.K. Fisackerly, (Diana and Kelly), a sister, Linda Hoehn Waters (Andy), and a brother, retired Lt. Col. USMC Timothy E. Hoehn (Marie). She is also survived by 3 step siblings, Grace Anne Morrison (Cooper), Claude Fisackerly and Florence Brooks (Burt), as well as a host of nieces and nephews who adored their "Aunt Debbie." She is pre-deceased by her beloved father and older brother, Thomas Forbes Hoehn and Thomas Forbes Hoehn, Jr., both of Memphis.
A Memorial Service will be held 4 P.M. Thursday April 25, 2019 at Church of the Holy Communion, officiated by The Reverend Alexander Webb. Service is located at 4645 Walnut Grove Rd., Memphis TN 38117.
The family would like to extend love and gratitude to Terry Camferdam Conzelman for her endearing, lifelong friendship.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that friends perform a kind act for someone in need, or donate to Holy Communion Church, or a .
A reception will follow the service at The Monarch, 5400 Park Avenue. Please feel free to attend for a celebration of Debbie's life.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 24, 2019