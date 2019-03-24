|
Debra Lynn DeRamus
Collierville
On Thursday, March 22, 2019, Debra Lynn DeRamus, a loving and spirited mother of two, passed away at the age of 60. Lynn was born on April 29, 1958, in Memphis, TN, to Marie and J.D. "Mac" McWhirter. She attended Towering Oaks HS, then several years at Memphis State before going into Dental Assisting. However, her life's work was truly her family. This wove seamlessly with her other, lifelong passion: caring for animals from all walks of life, usually from shelters.
Lynn's hobbies included making ceramics from her own kiln as well as crafting hundreds of unique, needlepoint stitchery. She also shared her affection with several charities, including St. Joseph's Indian School. Her passion walked between "Strangers are friends we just haven't met yet," and "We are all in this together."
Lynn was preceded in death by her father 10 years ago. She is survived by her loving mother, Marie, her two children, Jeffrey and Conner, as well as all of her beloved animals. To honor the spirit of this amazing woman, in lieu of flowers, gifts and a public service, please donate to your local animal shelter. Lynn's love touched so many. Please carry this forward by taking care of those who need a voice.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 24, 2019