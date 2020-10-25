1/
Deirdre Abigail Whalen
1991 - 2020
Deirdre Abigail Whalen

Deirdre Abigail Whalen, born July 2, 1991, passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at home with her parents. Abby is survived by her mother and father, Brigid Cullen Whalen and Patrick Whalen, her brothers Brooks Whalen and Brennan Whalen, her sisters in law Danielle Elderidge Whalen and Jessica Mercer Whalen, as well as many Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be sent to The Lupus Foundation of America, The American Diabetes Association, or your local Humane Society.




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Millington Funeral Home, Inc.
7738 Church Street
Millington, TN 38053
(901) 872-2273
