Deirdre Abigail Whalen
Deirdre Abigail Whalen, born July 2, 1991, passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at home with her parents. Abby is survived by her mother and father, Brigid Cullen Whalen and Patrick Whalen, her brothers Brooks Whalen and Brennan Whalen, her sisters in law Danielle Elderidge Whalen and Jessica Mercer Whalen, as well as many Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be sent to The Lupus Foundation of America, The American Diabetes Association
, or your local Humane Society.