Delaine Bankston GuentherGermantown - Dee Guenther was born July 16, 1934 to Horace & Lera Bankston in Shreveport, Louisiana. Growing up in Shreveport, she eventually attended Byrd High School, and graduated in 1952.Her first year of college was spent in Waco, Texas at Baylor University but she later transferred to Centenary College in Shreveport where she earned her degree in 1955. While there she was a member of Zeta Tau Epsilon sorority.In 1956 Dee married the love of her life, Bayless Guenther. The armed services sent Bayless to Germany and Dee followed along to eventually earn a coveted job as school teacher to the children of the US officers. The fond memories of living in Europe lasted a lifetime.Dee is survived by her husband of 65 years, her three sons, John, Mark, and Stephen, 7 grand children, and 3 great grand children. She truly loved being surrounded by her family and friends.Dee was a long time member of Independent Presbyterian Church in Memphis. Her passion in life was being a school teacher and she followed that passion for over 30 years. She literally touched the lives of hundreds of children, including each of her own, during her years as a teacher. In 1982 she was recognized as the Teacher of the Year for the entire United States, a great honor for a dedicated teacher.Dee and Bayless shared a love for travel and were fortunate to have cruised all over the world. Returning to the small town in Germany and finding their old apartment was one of the highlights of their travels.On November 4, Dee finally succumbed to the cruel disease called Alzheimers. She remained elegant even through the challenges associated with this sickness. Her memory will live on through the lives of her grandchildren who fondly know her as Dede.Bayless and his boys would like to thank the staff at the Village of Germantown for the love and care they showed Dee while she was under their care.On Saturday, November 7th, at Memorial Park Funeral Home, there will be a short visitation at 9:30 followed by a graveside service at 10:00. All family and friends are welcome. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any memorials be sent to St. Jude Childrens Hospital.