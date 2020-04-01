Services
Delayne Farner Hall


1953 - 2020
Delayne Farner Hall Obituary
Delayne Farner Hall

Horn Lake - Delayne Farner Hall, 66, of Horn Lake, MS passed away on March 29, 2020 after a long illness. She attended White Station High School in Memphis. Delayne was born August 16, 1953 in Dallas, Texas. She is survived by her children, Arthur Blair Samuels, son, (Corey) and Delayne Peityn Samuels, daughter, four grandchildren Parker Lawrence Larson (20), Jordan Nicole Kelly (23), Rip Carson Samuels (14), and Rex Sawyer Samuels (13). She is also survived by her two sisters, Debra Farner Hearn (Don) and Melanie Morse Witaszak (Richard), and many close friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Ernest Farner and Helen Jannett Morse. Delayne enjoyed her time with her family and friends and was always known to be a happy and caring person. She is loved by many and will be missed. It has been decided not to hold a memorial service at this time. The family will hold a private service at a later date.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020
