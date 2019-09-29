|
|
Della Moss
Miramar Beach, FL - On September 24th at 7:15p.m. Della Joan Scruggs Moss' soul departed this earth with her family by her side. She leaves to mourn her loss, her husband of almost 65 years, Phillip, son, Douglas (Errin), grandson, Justin, and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and in-laws. She was predeceased by her son, Scott.
Della met her husband in art class at Messick High School. Continuing her interest in art, she attended Memphis State College (aka University of Memphis) and Memphis College of Art becoming a well-respected artist in oils. Her portraits, landscapes, and abstracts are well represented in the Memphis area.
Although a longtime resident of Germantown, at the time of her death she resided in Miramar Beach, FL. A memorial service will be held at a later date as she generously donated her body to medical science.
Any memorials may be made to The Center or a .
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 29, 2019