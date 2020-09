Or Copy this URL to Share

Delois Pate-age 75 Sept 17, 2020. retired from Bell South, Visitation Wednesday 4 to 6pm R S Lewis & Sons 374 Vance Ave. Graveside services , Thursday Sept 24, 2020 ,West Antioch MBC cemetery , Coldwater Ms 12 noon. Sister of Elijah Valentine ( Katherine) and a host of nieces , nephews other relatives and friends. R S Lewis & Sons 526 3264









