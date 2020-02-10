|
Delois Williams
Memphis - Delois Williams, 70 went home to be with the Lord on Friday February 7, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis, TN. R.S. Lewis & Sons Funeral Home historical Location 374 Vance Ave. Visitation will be Thursday February 13, 2020 10:00 a.m. - 11:55 a.m. Funeral service to follow Thursday February 13, 2020 12 noon all services to be held River Church 390 W. Jackson Ave. West Memphis, AR with burial to follow in Paradise Garden Cemetery in Edmondson, AR.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020