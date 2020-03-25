|
Delores Cartwright Hughes
Delores Cartwright Hughes 73, passed away peacefully on March 19, 2020. She is survived by her children Alisa (Howard) Suggs, Jesse (Sebrena) Hughes, Alphonso Ray Hughes and Amanda Kristy Hughes and 5 grandchildren and 5 siblings Alice Montgomery, Gloria (Sam) Coleman, Oliver (Catherine) Cartwright, Leon (Diane) Cartwright and Edward Cartwright. Ms. Delores Hughes was a 1965 graduate of B.T.W. and often talked about her love for the school and her friends. Visitation will be held March 27, 2020 from 12:00-1:00p.m. at M. J. Edwards Funeral Home at 5494 Elvis Presley with a brief service immediately in the chapel.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020