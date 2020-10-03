Delores Henderson Young



Delores Henderson Young passed from this life into heaven on September 28, 2020. She was born in Warren, Arkansas on February 18, 1929, the middle child of Beatrice and Leonard Henderson. Delores was Mama to her children, Gram to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and "Bug," to friends and family who knew her best. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Ronald Young. They had been married sixty years. Their lifelong commitment to each other was a testament to their love and to their faith. She was also preceded in death by her cherished sister Polly Henderson Platt, her parents, and younger sister Althea Jean Henderson Reep.



She leaves behind her beloved children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family and friends. Her children Jennifer Young, Linda Young Brock and husband James M. Brock, Jr., and Ron Young and wife Nancy Young will miss her greatly. Grandchildren Lea Ellen Welborn and husband Ryan Welborn , Lucius Brock and wife Martha Brock, and Thomas Young will cherish their memories of Gram. Her four great-grandchildren Brock Welborn, Lu Brock, Prosser Welborn, and George Brock will remember the love Gram had for each of them. Her devoted cousin Alice Miller and lifelong friend Mary Weeks will miss their times together. Faithful brother-in-law and sister-in-law Clovis and Temple Young and their children will treasure her memory.



Delores enjoyed gardening and cooking and caring for the people she loved. She was her happiest at home. She led a full life filled with family and friends who adored her as she did them. Mama would often repeat "And be ye kind one to another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, even as God for Christ's sake hath forgiven you." Ephesians 4:32. Mama lived by that verse.



The last five years were difficult for her without Ronald, but she was cared for with unfailing grace, love, and devotion by her cherished daughter Jennifer. Delores longed for Ronald and Polly and was comforted by the knowledge of their coming reunion and fully trusted the scripture, "He will wipe every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death or mourning or crying or pain…" Revelation 21:4



A graveside service was held on October 3, 2020 at Memphis Memorial Park for family and friends. The family asks that in lieu of flowers that donations be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital. Our mother would have liked that.









