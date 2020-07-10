Deloris West Radford



Deloris West Radford, a graduate of the 1965 class of George Washington Carver High School, Memphis, Tn., passed away peacefully at St. Claire/Ave Maria Nursing Home, on July 7, 2020. Ms. Radford was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Ernest Radford, and one brother, Sidney West Jr. Deloris leaves one son, Anthony Radford of Las Vegas, Nevada, and one brother, James H. West of Memphis. She also leaves one nephew, Torrence J. West, a niece, Tamara Rankin West, and one grandniece, Jayla Brynae West, all of Memphis, Tn. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, July 16th, at 12 pm at New Park Cemetery on Horn Lake Road in Memphis. Calvary Memorial Funeral Home will be in charge of services.









