1/
Deloris West Radford
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Deloris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Deloris West Radford

Deloris West Radford, a graduate of the 1965 class of George Washington Carver High School, Memphis, Tn., passed away peacefully at St. Claire/Ave Maria Nursing Home, on July 7, 2020. Ms. Radford was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Ernest Radford, and one brother, Sidney West Jr. Deloris leaves one son, Anthony Radford of Las Vegas, Nevada, and one brother, James H. West of Memphis. She also leaves one nephew, Torrence J. West, a niece, Tamara Rankin West, and one grandniece, Jayla Brynae West, all of Memphis, Tn. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, July 16th, at 12 pm at New Park Cemetery on Horn Lake Road in Memphis. Calvary Memorial Funeral Home will be in charge of services.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved