Demetria Ray Todd
Demetria Ray Todd was born on October 29, 1965 to the late Ruth Ray Golden and the late Otha Boone in Memphis, Tennessee. She graduated from White Station High School and attended Shelby State Community College and the University of Memphis.
Demetria accepted Christ at an early age while attending Mt. Pisgah C.M.E. Church in Orange Mound where she was baptized. She later attended and became a member of New Salem Missionary Baptist Church.
In 1988, Demetria married and moved to West Germany where she lived in Rhineland-Palatinate, and thereafter, she lived in Dover, Delaware. She later returned to her hometown of Memphis in 1991. Demetria was passionate about her work and enjoyed interacting with customers. She was very detailed-oriented, had a great work ethic and enjoyed working with numbers. She had extensive experience working primarily in banking and finance, as a bank teller and a teller manager for Wachovia Bank and the Teachers' Credit Union. She also worked as a title clerk for CarMax and Landers Ford. While working in these roles, she was also a part-time sales consultant at Macy's Department Store for many years.
After a brief illness, Demetria transitioned this life on Saturday, April 18, 2020, surrounded by her loving family and close friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ruth Ray Golden and Otha Boone, and her brother Otha L. Ray. She leaves to cherish her memories five sisters: Geraldine Gilmore of Memphis, Mary Ray Wilson Fanion of Memphis, Phyllis Golden Morey (Blondell) of Charlotte, North Carolina; Tina Ray Bridgeforth of Nashville, Tennessee; and Buanita Ray Webster (Jerry) of Memphis; and a sister-in-law Ruthie C. Ray. She also leaves to cherish her memory one aunt, three uncles, thirteen nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020