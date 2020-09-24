1/
Dennis Alton Ash
Holly Springs, MS - It comes with great sadness to announce the passing of Dennis Alton Ash, who passed away peacefully on September 21, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis, TN.

Dennis was known for his long and entertaining stories, gift for business, developing his farmland, and passion for hunting.

Dennis was an accomplished self-made man that loved the outdoors and travel. He was strong in his faith, and always expressed a primary focus on the love for his family.

He leaves behind his wife, Judy Ash; son, Steven Ash; granddaughter, Harper Ash; and sisters, Ouida Williams, Eunice Tynes, Mildred Byrd, and Ann Busby.

A visitation was held on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at the Holly Springs Funeral Home. A service will be held at the funeral home on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 11:00 am. Burial will follow in Red Banks Cemetery.




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Visitation
Holly Springs Funeral Home
SEP
25
Service
11:00 AM
Holly Springs Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Holly Springs Funeral Home
1160 Highway 311
Holly Springs, MS 38635
(662) 252-1161
