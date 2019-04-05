|
|
Dennis Marshall (1946-2019)
Dalton, GA
Dennis Marshall of Dalton, Georgia went to be with the Lord on March 21st, 2019. Formerly of Germantown, Tennessee Dennis is survived by his loving wife of 48 years Marjorie. He is also survived by his 2 daughters, Sara Stevens (Kenny) and Amy Van Orden (Joe). He loved his 3 grandchildren: Connor and Parker Stevens, Rebecca Van Orden. Dennis worked at Federal Express for 20 years, co-founded Pro Air Airlines, and was Vice President of Alsalam Aircraft Company.
A memorial service will be held at Germantown Presbyterian Church on April 27th. Visitation will be at 2:00 and the service will begin at 3:00. Memorials can be sent to Germantown Presbyterian Church.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 5, 2019