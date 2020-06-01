Deola Mary Chatman
Deola Mary Chatman

Deola Mary Chatman, 74, passed, May 25, 2020 in Memphis, TN. Retired Employee

Internal Revenue Service. Visitation, Sunday, June 7, 2020 from 2 until 4 p.m. at Joe Ford Funeral Home. Funeral, Monday, June 8, 2020, 11:30 a.m. at Temple Church Of God in Christ 672 South Lauderdale St. Burial West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery.

She leaves her daughters, Andrea Vanessa Sandidge(Charles), Lisa Chatman, brothers, Grover Mosley, Jr.(Georgia), Tyrone Mosley(Delories), grandchildren, Morgan B. Alexander(Jerry), Megan B. Hubbard(Thomas), Mia S. Washington, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.






Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Joe Ford Funeral Home
1616 Winchester Rd
Memphis, TN 38116
901-345-6075
