Deputy Chief Charles "Chuck" Stanley Cook, III
Memphis, TN
Deputy Chief Charles "Chuck" Cook, III, 67, passed away February 14, 2019 at UAB Hospital, Birmingham, AL. Retired Navy Veteran, and Retired Memphis Police Chief. Survived by sons, Maurice Cook and Tarik Cook, and daughter, Natasha Copeland (Russell). Visitation 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Serenity Funeral Home, 1638 Sycamore View Road. Service at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, February 25th at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church, 70 N. Bellevue. Burial at West TN Veterans Cemetery. Serenity Funeral Home, (901)379-0861.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019