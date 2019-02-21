Services
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
11:30 AM
Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church
70 N. Bellevue
View Map
Deputy Chief Charles "Chuck" Cook, III, 67, passed away February 14, 2019 at UAB Hospital, Birmingham, AL. Retired Navy Veteran, and Retired Memphis Police Chief. Survived by sons, Maurice Cook and Tarik Cook, and daughter, Natasha Copeland (Russell). Visitation 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Serenity Funeral Home, 1638 Sycamore View Road. Service at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, February 25th at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church, 70 N. Bellevue. Burial at West TN Veterans Cemetery. Serenity Funeral Home, (901)379-0861.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019
