Anthony Funeral Home
135 South 16th Street
West Memphis, AR 72301
(870) 735-8680
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Anthony Funeral Home
135 South 16th Street
West Memphis, AR 72301
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
First Missionary Baptist Church
West Memphis, TN
Service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
First Missionary Baptist Church
West Memphis, TN
Destiny Kenora Johnson

Destiny Kenora Johnson Obituary
Destiny Kenora Johnson

Bartlett - DESTINY KENORA JOHNSON, 13, of Bartlett, Tennessee, died Tuesday, October 15 in St. Jude Hospital; Visitation Friday, October 25, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Anthony Funeral Home South Chapel; Services Saturday, October 26, 1:00 p.m. in First Missionary Baptist Church, West Memphis with visitation one hour prior to service; Burial in Marion Memorial Cemetery; She is survived by her father, Kenneth Johnson and her mother, Sonia R. Johnson of Bartlett, Tennessee; three sisters, Ja'Navia Scullark, Kennia Johnson and Kennedie Johnson all of Bartlett, Tennessee; 2 grandmothers, Hattie Harris of West Memphis and Linda C. Payne of Plainville, New Jersey.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019
