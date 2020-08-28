Dexter Bryan Moragne
Dexter Bryan Moragne, age 39, August 24, 2020. Teacher in the Metro Davidson county School District. Visitation Sunday Aug 30, 2020 Lewis & Wright Funeral Directors 4 to 6pm. Visitation Monday Aug 31, 2020 R S Lewis & Sons Funeral home 2944 Walnut Grove Rd 4 to 6pm . Funeral services Tuesday Sept 1, 2020 Union Valley MB Church 1051 E McLemore Ave. 11am . Interment Memorial Park Cemetery Son Dr Dexter and Rita Moragne Brother of Brandon Moragne host of other relatives and friends R S Lewis & Sons, 526 3264
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2020.