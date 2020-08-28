1/1
Dexter Bryan Moragne
Dexter Bryan Moragne

Dexter Bryan Moragne, age 39, August 24, 2020. Teacher in the Metro Davidson county School District. Visitation Sunday Aug 30, 2020 Lewis & Wright Funeral Directors 4 to 6pm. Visitation Monday Aug 31, 2020 R S Lewis & Sons Funeral home 2944 Walnut Grove Rd 4 to 6pm . Funeral services Tuesday Sept 1, 2020 Union Valley MB Church 1051 E McLemore Ave. 11am . Interment Memorial Park Cemetery Son Dr Dexter and Rita Moragne Brother of Brandon Moragne host of other relatives and friends R S Lewis & Sons, 526 3264




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Lewis & Wright Funeral Home
AUG
31
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Lewis & Wright Funeral Home
SEP
1
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Union Valley MB Church
Funeral services provided by
Lewis & Wright Funeral Home
2500 Clarksville Hwy
Nashville, TN 37208
615-255-2371
