1/1
Dexter Bryan Moragne
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dexter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dexter Bryan Moragne

Dexter Bryan Moragne age 39 passed away on August 24, 2020. He served as a teacher in the Metro Davidson County School District. Visitation will be held Monday Aug 31, 2020 at R S Lewis & Sons Funeral Home 2944 Walnut Grove Rd from 4 to 6pm . Funeral services are Tuesday Sept 1, 2020 at Union Valley MB Church 1051 E McLemore Ave. at 11am . Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. He leaves to cherish his parents Dr. Dexter and Rita Moragne , Brother Brandon Moragne and a host of other relatives and friends R S Lewis & Sons. 901-526-3264




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
RS Lewis & Sons Funeral Home - Walnut
Send Flowers
AUG
31
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
RS Lewis & Sons Funeral Home - Walnut
Send Flowers
SEP
1
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Union Valley MB Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
RS Lewis & Sons Funeral Home - Walnut
2944 Walnut Grove Rd
Memphis, TN 38111
(901) 235-8169
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by RS Lewis & Sons Funeral Home - Walnut

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 28, 2020
Pastor Moragne, Rita and family,
So sorry to hear of the loss of Dexter Bryan, we will certainly have you in our prayers, Pray God will keep you strong in the days ahead. Bryan is now resting in the arms of Jesus. We will continue to pray for your strength.
Richard and Linda Sanders
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved