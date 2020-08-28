1/1
Dexter Bryan Moragne
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dexter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dexter Bryan Moragne

Dexter Bryan Moragne age 39 passed away on August 24, 2020. He served as a teacher in the Metro Davidson County School District. Visitation will be held Monday Aug 31, 2020 at R S Lewis & Sons Funeral Home 2944 Walnut Grove Rd from 4 to 6pm . Funeral services are Tuesday Sept 1, 2020 at Union Valley MB Church 1051 E McLemore Ave. at 11am . Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. He leaves to cherish his parents Dr. Dexter and Rita Moragne , Brother Brandon Moragne and a host of other relatives and friends R S Lewis & Sons. 901-526-3264




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved