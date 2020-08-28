Dexter Bryan Moragne



Dexter Bryan Moragne age 39 passed away on August 24, 2020. He served as a teacher in the Metro Davidson County School District. Visitation will be held Monday Aug 31, 2020 at R S Lewis & Sons Funeral Home 2944 Walnut Grove Rd from 4 to 6pm . Funeral services are Tuesday Sept 1, 2020 at Union Valley MB Church 1051 E McLemore Ave. at 11am . Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. He leaves to cherish his parents Dr. Dexter and Rita Moragne , Brother Brandon Moragne and a host of other relatives and friends R S Lewis & Sons. 901-526-3264









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store