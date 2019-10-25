|
Dezmere Marie "Autumn Moon" Anderson
Gatlinburg, TN - Dezmere Marie "Autumn Moon" Anderson, age 77 of Gatlinburg, Tennessee, passed away Thursday October 24, 2019.
Funeral services are at 10 am Saturday, October 26 at Atchley's Smokey Mountain Chapel in Pigeon Forge, TN. Graveside services are at 1 pm Sunday, October 27 at Ames Plantation Cemetery in Grand Junction, TN.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Wayne and Pearl Clark; brother, Delmer Clark.
Dezmere is survived by her husband, James M. Anderson, Sr.; sons, James M. Anderson, Jr (Cindy), Robert Anderson (Sherrie), Edwin Anderson, and Tim Anderson; grandchildren, Tucker, Connor, McKenzie, Seth, Lainee, Hannah, Jesse, Gracie, Peyton; sisters, Donna, and Faye; brothers, Edsol and Ansol.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested charitable donations made to the Hobart Ames Foundation Cemetery Fund, 4275 Buford Ellington Road, Grand Junction, TN 38039. [Ames Plantation is a 501(c)(3) organization.]
Shackelford Funeral Directors, Bolivar, TN (www.sfdcares.com)
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019