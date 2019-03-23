|
Diana Mann Reid
Memphis, TN
Diana Mann Reid, wonderful and loved mother, grandmother, sister and devoted wife, left this life to be with God on Thursday March 21, 2019. Family and friends were by her side. She is survived by her husband, Frank E. Reid, her daughter Drew Wyatt, son Morgan Reid, grand daughter Morgan Wyatt, grand sons Logan Reid and Maxwell Reid, sister Carolyn Smith and brother Jerry Mann. Diana was born on 03/19/42 in Memphis Tn. She graduated from Central High where she was a Captivative Centralite. She attended Southwestern where she was a member of Tri Delta Soriety. On December 27,1962 she married her childhood sweetheart Frank E. Reid, they were married for 57 years. Diana was a member of the Pastoral Advisory Committee at Christ Methodist Church. She served a President of Subsidium, Les Passees and United Cerebral Palsy were she started many programs to support those with special needs. In Lieu of flowers the family request donations to St. Jude Hospital in Memphis, TN.
Visitation will be Monday March 25 at Christ United Methodist Church, visitation 12:30 followed by Memorial Service at 2:00.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 23, 2019