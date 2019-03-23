|
Diana Newton Reed
Drummonds, TN
Diana Newton Reed, age 67, passed away peacefully on March 21, 2019 at the Baptist Reynolds Hospice in Collierville, Tennessee.
She was born August 24, 1951, in Memphis, Tennessee to Dalton "Dalt" and Mable (Johnston) Newton, was a 1969 graduate of Frayser High School and received her Master's degree from Memphis State.
Diana is survived by her husband of 45 years, Richard "Dick"; daughters, Sarah (Daniel) Blackwood, Virginia "Ginny" (Dustin) Spielman; a brother, Alan (Glynda) Newton; 4 grandchildren with another on the way, numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Family, friends and others are invited to a visitation Sunday, March 24th from 5pm until 8pm
at Munford Funeral Home in Munford, Tn. Services will be Monday, March 25th at 2pm at the same location. Interment will follow in Poplar Grove Cemetery, Drummonds, Tn.
Memorials may be made in Diana's name to: The Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center @ Duke University.
Munford Funeral Home
Munford Chapel
901-837-0123
Munfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 23, 2019