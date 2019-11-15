|
|
Diana R. Loesch
Newnan, GA - Diana R. Loesch, age 58, of Newnan, Georgia passed away on Wednesday November 13, 2019. Diana was born May 25, 1961 to A J and Renate Henson in Fort Carson, Colorado . Growing up Diana was known as a military brat always awaiting her next move. She loved life and her family. Diana was very family oriented and enjoyed sewing, crafting, scrapbooking and traveling. She was an amazing daughter, wife, mother, and grandmother. Diana always had a delightful smile!
Diana is preceded in death by her brother, Harold Henson.
She is survived by her husband of 23 years, Robert Loesch, her children Tyler Eggleston, Kristen Eggleston, and Alyssa Loesch, her grandchildren Brayden and Kennedy Eggleston, her siblings Brenda Watson and Norman Henson, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, November 17th, 2019 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens. The funeral service will be held Monday, November 18th, 2019 at 2:00pm at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Diana may be offered to Susan G Komen .
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019