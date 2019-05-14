|
Diana (Diane) T. Crouch
Millington - Diana (Diane) T. Crouch, 69, of Millington, TN passed away May 12, 2019. Mrs. Crouch was a longtime secretary of Public Works for the City of Millington where she retired; lifetime member of the PTA and member of Second Baptist Church. She was the widow of Joseph W. Crouch and is survived by her sons, Eric (Angela) Crouch of Atoka, TN and Clay (Kimberly) Crouch of Port Jefferson, NY; three grandchildren, Joseph Crouch, Joey Crouch and Lucy Grace Crouch. The family will receive friends Wednesday (May 15) from 4:00pm until the service at 6:00pm at the Millington Chapel. The family asks any memorials be made to the .
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 14, 2019