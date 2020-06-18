Diane K. LeekeOlive Branch - Diane K. Leeke, 87, of Olive Branch, Mississippi, devoted wife and mother, faithfully departed this life on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, surrounded by love at home.Services will be held on Saturday, June 20th at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 8455 Germantown Road, Olive Branch, MS with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.Diane was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Charles M. Leeke, Jr. She is survived by two daughters, Sheryl L. Hamilton of Germantown and Karen L. Canale of Lawrenceville, GA; two sons Chuck Leeke of Memphis and Kevin Leeke of Southaven; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.Memphis Funeral Home on Poplar Avenue has charge.