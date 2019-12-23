Services
Collierville Funeral Home
534 West Poplar
Collierville, TN 38017
(901) 853-2628
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
9:00 AM
Collierville Funeral Home
534 West Poplar
Collierville, TN 38017
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Collierville Funeral Home
534 West Poplar
Collierville, TN 38017
Diane McCollum Rogers


1938 - 2019
Diane McCollum Rogers Obituary
Diane McCollum Rogers

Collierville - Diane McCollum Rogers, 81, of Collierville, TN, passed from this life peacefully on December 22, 2019 at Baptist Reynolds Hospice House. She was born in Brinkley, AR on March 1, 1938 to Charles Wesley Laura Hazel and McCollum.

She was a graduate of Swifton High School and of the University of Memphis where she earned her BBA and MS in information technology. She started her career with W.R. Grace and retired from Federal Express where she was a Business Applications Advisor. She was an avid painter and reader, and enjoyed music, art, computers, genealogy, and spending time in the Smokey Mountains and at the Florida Gulf Coast. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

She is preceded in death by her father and mother, and her stepfather Lee Franklin Gaia.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Phillip David Rogers, Sr., her sons David (Kelly) of Lakeland, TN, and Christopher, of Iowa City, IA, her sister Don Mills of Fayetteville, AR, and her grandchildren Casey, Cara, and Sean of Lakeland, TN.

Visitation will be Friday, December 27th at 9:00 with a funeral service starting at 10:00 at Collierville Funeral Home, 534 West Poplar Ave, Collierville, TN. Interment will follow at Bethlehem Cemetery, Adamsville, TN. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center or Baptist Reynolds Hospice House
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 23 to Dec. 25, 2019
