Dixie Aldridge Smith
Dixie Aldridge Smith

Knoxville - Dixie Aldridge Smith, age 99, passed away peacefully into the arms of the Lord on July 11, 2020. Dixie was born in Mississippi and lived most of her adult life in Memphis, TN. She moved to Knoxville to be near family in August of 2013. She was a member of Leawood Baptist Church in Memphis for over 65 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Byron Smith and her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Ernest Bascomb Aldridge. She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Arlene Hitt and Mary Blaylock and five brothers, Vernon, Avon, James, Billy and Robert.

She is survived by her daughter, Shirley Johnson, 5 grandchildren, Stanley (Rebecca) Johnson, Kathy (Mike) Johnson, Deborah (Rob) Colones, Dan (Jamie) Johnson, and David Johnson. She is also survived by 5 grandchildren 8 great-grandchildren and 5 great great-grandchildren. She is also survived by one sister, Sarah Commander of Biloxi, MS.

The family wishes to thank the caregivers at Autumn Care of Farragut for the loving care they provided for Dixie.

Graveside services will be for family only at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery in Memphis.




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
(901) 767-8930
Memories & Condolences
July 14, 2020
