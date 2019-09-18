Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Stockburger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores Azevedo Stockburger


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dolores Azevedo Stockburger Obituary
Dolores Azevedo Stockburger

- - Mrs. Dolores Azevedo Stockburger, age 84, formerly of Memphis, Tennessee, passed away on September 13. Dolores was born November 14, 1934 in Providence, Rhode Island. Preceding her in death were her parents, John G. Azevedo and Maria Pacheco Azevedo, sister Mary Summers, and brother John G. Azevedo.

Dolores is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 62 years, Melvin Stockburger, son Paul Stockburger and his wife Gina, son, Eric Stockburger and his wife Connie, granddaughter Nicole, grandson Matthew, niece Marie Flynn and her husband Lou, and niece Donna Nance and her husband Ronnie.

Dolores worked as a bank teller, and she was a long-time member of St. Ann Catholic Church in Bartlett, Tennessee.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to in Memphis.

Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dolores's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.