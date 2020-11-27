Dr. Dolores Carolyn Buehler Hastings
Dolores Carolyn Buehler Hastings was welcomed into the kingdom of heaven on Thanksgiving Day. She passed away of complications of Alzheimer's at Sycamore Place in Memphis, Tennessee. She was 92 years old. Mrs. Hastings was preceded in death by her husband of forty-seven years, Gene Hastings, her parents, and her brother Arthur (Bud) Buehler, Jr. Dolores was the matriarch of her family - strong, beautiful, independent, and a progressive female role model.
Mrs. Hastings was born January 11, 1928, in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania and was the eldest daughter of Gladys and Arthur Buehler. She graduated from Morgantown High School in 1945, and received a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of West Virginia. A lifetime lover of education, Dolores attended Memphis State University where she earned her Masters and Doctorate Degrees. She was an educator, took pilot instructions and taught at many institutions over the course of her lifetime. Among those are the Baptist School of Nursing, Lambuth University, Union University, and the University of Memphis. She worked for Head Start in St. Louis, Missouri, served as a counselor at Grace-St. Luke's Episcopal School, and was an academic advisor at Southwestern (Rhodes College) in Memphis.
Mrs. Hastings enjoyed robust good health nearly all of her life before her treatment for Alzheimer's around seven years ago. She lived quietly, trading stocks; spending time as a member of the Laurelwood Garden Club and the Kappa Kappa Gamma alumni group. She enjoyed travel and gardening. Family was most important to her and she enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandsons. Dolores was a long time member of Christ United Methodist Church of Memphis.
Dolores met the love of her life, Gene, at the University of West Virginia where they began college after WWII. Dolores and Gene married at Spruce Street United Methodist Church in Morgantown, West Virginia, on October 18, 1949. A beauty queen in her youth, Dolores was beautiful both inside and out. She is survived by her children, Alan Hastings, Carolyn Comella (Gary), and Elizabeth Hastings all of Memphis, Tennessee. Also surviving her are two sisters, Sue Ellen Buehler Ulrey (Steve) of Lake Bluff, Illinois and Barbara Buehler Amsdell of Ashtabula, Ohio; grandchildren, Jimmy Comella, Betsy Comella McKay, Ted Allendorfer of Memphis, TN, and Dr. Will Allendorfer of Indiannapolis, IN; and great grandsons, Patrick and Michael McKay and many nieces and nephews and other family members.
Mrs. Hastings will be received at Hastings Funeral Home, 153 Spruce Street, Morgantown, West Virginia. Interment will follow at Blaney Cemetery.
The family wants to thank everyone at Sycamore Place for their kindness and excellent care and employees at Comfort Keepers, especially Mrs. Loretta Gray. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to the Blaney Cemetery, Alzheimer's Foundation, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or a charity of your choice
.