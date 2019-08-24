|
Dominic Michael Rossi
Millington - Dominic Michael Rossi, age 33, went to be with the Lord and Savior on Sunday, August 18, 2019. He leaves to cherish his memories: his wife, Candace; father, Thomas; sister, Brandi; and two beloved pets: a Yorkie he lovingly referred to as his "Precious Sugar Baby" and a family pet named Amigo. He never met a stranger with his vibrant personality and captivating smile. We walk in faith, with confidence, that you are at rest with the Lord forever, and that we will meet again. A visitation will take place on Sunday, August 25th from 4-5 p.m. with funeral services following at 5:00 p.m. at Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Society, 1632 Sycamore View Road. Inurnment at Serenity Columbarium - Rotunda, 1622 Sycamore View Road. Serenity Funeral Home, Tel. (901)379-0861.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 24, 2019