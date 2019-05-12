Services
Memphis Funeral Home
5599 Poplar Ave
Memphis, TN 38119
(901) 725-0100
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Monday, May 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Burial
Following Services
Memphis Memory Gardens
Dr. Don Doyle Obituary
Dr. Don Doyle

Germantown - Dr. Don Doyle, age 77 of Germantown, Tennessee died on May 7, 2019 at The Village of Germantown. Originally from Parsons, Tennessee, Don was the oldest of four children.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Martha Longmire Doyle of Germantown; two sons Matt (Laura), Chad (Joey); and daughter Leanne (Kelly). He was the proud grandfather of 6 grandsons and 3 granddaughters.

Beginning in 1963, Don served as a Naval Aviation Officer before being honorably discharged.

Dr. Don dedicated his professional life to helping others, first as a Baptist minister and later as a Marriage and Family Therapist logging more than 45,000 hours listening to people from forty-two states and eighteen foreign countries.

Family and friends will gather at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Avenue, on Monday May 13th beginning at 1:00pm until 2:00pm when the celebration of Don's life will begin. Burial at Memphis Memory Gardens will immediately follow the service.

In lieu of flowers, please consider memorializing Don with a donation to either First Baptist Church of Homerville, GA or . Online condolences and service information may be found at www.memphisfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 12, 2019
