Don Eugene Smith
Bartlett - Don Eugene Smith, 61, of Bartlett, TN passed away July 18, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Louise Smith.
Don is survived by his wife of 36 years, Vicki Smith; his daughters, Jessica Ekedal (Duane), Brooke Brashier (Adam), Brittany Stigall (Tommy); his son, Taylor Smith; grandchildren, Jackson Brashier, Wesley Ekedal, August Brashier, Lucy Ekedal, Ezra Brashier, Elliot Stigall, Amelia Stigall, Charlotte Ekedal; sisters, Linda Towner-Smith, Paula Deaton (Rodgers), Nancy Davis (Steve); and brother, Gary Smith (Cindy).
Memorials may be made to -Advanced Research Center.
Family will receive friends from 6:00pm to 8:00pm on Monday, July 22nd at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN. Services will be at 10:00am on Tuesday, July 23rd at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 21, 2019