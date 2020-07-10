Don Preston Smith, P.E.
Memphis - Don Preston Smith, P.E., 84, died peacefully at home in Memphis, TN on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. He was born on December 5, 1935 in Ripley, MS.
Don graduated in 1957 from Mississippi State University with a degree in Civil Engineering. He first worked with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Ferriday, LA. He later moved to Memphis and worked for Merrell and Mann.
In 1961, he founded Wooten and Smith Engineering which later became Wooten, Smith and Weiss. During the 1970s, Don and his partners purchased Pickering Engineering. Don managed many multimillion dollar projects during his 37 year tenure at Pickering Firm including serving as Project Manager for the Pyramid Arena. As CEO of Pickering, Don oversaw one of the largest engineering firms in the Mid-South.
After he retired from Pickering, Don created QualityLife Communities to build Adult 55+ developments including Dexter Way, Snowden Grove and Dexter Grove.
Don held numerous offices in local civic organizations including the Presidencies of the Greater Memphis Chamber of Commerce and the Consulting Engineers of Tennessee. He was a member of CSI, Rotary, Kiwanis and a graduate of Leadership Memphis.
He was an active member of Second Baptist Church for 50 years where he served as Chairman of the Deacons and taught an 8th grade boys Sunday School class for 15 years.
Don cheered his beloved MSU Bulldogs through thick and thin for over 60 years. He was a true fan, Hail State!
He is survived by his loving wife of 64 wonderful years, Joan Graves Smith. His marvelous son, Joel Preston Smith preceded him in death by 37 days. Don's much loved daughter-in-law, Mary Craig Smith, survives them.
Don cherished his precious daughter, Georgann Woods (Jack) of Knoxville, TN. He delighted in his two incredible grand girls, Virginia Ryan Woods of Widbey Island, WA and Maggie Tacquard (Dustin) of Knoxville, TN. Don also adored his two great grands, Ollie and Hazel Tacquard.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Preston and Bernice (Thornton) Smith and his brother, Roy Smith (Mae) of Ripley, MS. He is survived by a sister, Barbara Burney (Doyce) of St. Louis, MO. Don was the favorite uncle to many nieces and nephews and their children whom he loved.
A private memorial celebration of Don's life will be held Tuesday, July 14, 11:00 am at Second Baptist Church, 4680 Walnut Grove Road. In lieu of flowers, the family requests any memorials be sent to Second Baptist Church, Dolly Parton's Imagination Library or the charity of the donor's choice
He was president of this;
On the board of that;
Loved his grandchildren;
But after all of that.
This beloved soul had written;
His own epitaph;
His tombstone would read;
"He Knew How To Laugh."
(Author Unknown)