Don R. Burrell
Don R. Burrell

Memphis - Don R. Burrell, age 73, of 314 Williford St. Memphis, TN will be laid to rest at West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery on June 30th at 11:00 AM.

He leaves his wife, Debra Burrell of the same address; two brothers, Doug (Eileen) Burrell of Picayune, MS & Dale (Linda) Burrell of Raymond, MS; sister-in-law, Betty (Michael) Gregory of Memphis, TN; nephew, Michael Loomis and two nieces, Rachel Bizot & Lindsay Carr.

He was a member of the US Army from 1969-1971. He was friendly to everyone he met and will be missed.




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
