Donald A. Boyd
Dr. Donald A. Boyd, PhD, went home to be with our Lord on March 10, 2020, at the age of 89. He will be remembered for his success in growing beautiful flowers, which he loved to share with others.
It is a comfort to those left behind to think of Dr. Boyd being welcomed to heaven by his parents, P. J. and Peggy Boyd, formerly of Clarksdale, MS, and by his sister, Martha Strode, formerly of Tunica, MS, and Gulf Breeze, FL.
Dr. Boyd was born in Chicago, IL, in 1930 but spent most of his early life in Clarksdale, where he graduated from high school in 1949. He served in the U.S. Navy for four years during the Korean conflict and returned to Mississippi to earn his Bachelors degree in 1956 from Delta State College at Cleveland. He earned his Masters degree in 1957 from Indiana University and his PhD from Ole Miss in 1971.
Dr. Boyd began his thirty-seven-year teaching career in the School of Business at Memphis State University in 1957 and retired in 1994. During this period he served as chairman of the Finance Department for several years.
Dr. Boyd was a long-time member of Bellevue Baptist Church. He was an avid golfer and for years was a member of Windyke Country Club. Other interests include fishing, traveling, gardening, and bird watching.
In 2006 Dr. Boyd and his wife moved to Kirby Pines Retirement Community, where they enjoyed an active lifestyle for many happy years. When his health began to fail, he was moved into the medical area. where he received excellent care. The Boyd family extends great appreciation to all of the staff members whose kindnesses and caring spirit made this journey so much easier.
Dr. Boyd leaves behind his beloved wife of 65 years, Doris G. Boyd; his beloved children, Bradley D. Boyd (Linda) of Foley, AL and Kelley B. Palmer of Houston, TX; five grand children--Amanda Hengel (Steven), David Boyd (Shari), Ben Palmer (Tyler), Brian Palmer, and John Boyd;
and six great-grand children--Gwen, Gabe, Aniston, Austin, Blair, and Lexi.
When the Coronavirus is under better control, a memorial service to honor this wonderful man will be held in the Chapel at Kirby Pines Retirement Community.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020