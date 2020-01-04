|
|
Donald Barnes
Counce - Donald Barnes, 84, of Counce, TN passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020. Donald was a U.S. Navy helicopter pilot and a principal at Colonial Junior High. He is survived by his wife, Irene Barnes; his brother, Glenn Barnes (Jan); and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister. Memorials may be made in Donald's honor to . An online guestbook can be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020