Donald Cole Allen Ph.D. Obituary
Donald Cole Allen, PhD

Memphis - Donald Cole Allen, PhD., age 96, of Memphis, TN peacefully passed into the arms of our Lord, Jesus Christ on Friday, July 26, 2019. Don was preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary Jane Allen.

He is survived by his two daughters, Dianne Guthrie and Cynthia Johnson, five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Don served in the Navy in WWII, He was the President of Ely & Walker. He earned numerous degrees in business, law and science. He and his wife founded the Allen Christian Foundation. Don had an unwavering dedication placed on his wife, children and grandchildren. He will be missed forever. Memorial service and reception will be held on Friday, August 2 at First Evangelical Church at 735 Ridgelake Blvd, Memphis, TN 38120 at 2 p.m.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 31, 2019
