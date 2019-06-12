|
Donald Durrell Brown
Memphis - Donald Durrell Brown was born on August 2, 1928 in Sarah, Mississippi to Jesse and Virginia Brown. He grew up in the Coldwater and Senatobia area attending Coldwater High School and Northwest. He was a three sport all-star athlete in high school. He was looking forward to a professional baseball career after a successful tryout with the Brooklyn Dodgers when he was 18, but a freak accident cost him an ear and ended that dream. Don supported his mother and three sisters while attending high school.
Don met and married his first wife, Jeanne Tanner, while they were both working at Goldsmith's in downtown Memphis. After they married he went to work at Humko Products rising from a cook position to the area superintendent. He played on their bowling and softball teams into his 50's. He retired from Humko, now Kraft Foods, after 40 years. Don was a member of the DeSoto Lodge and was Worshipful Master in 1995. He was a Captain of the Provost Guard of Alchymia Shrine and spent many years working the Shrine Circus and other events in support of their charitable works.
Don leaves behind his wife of 30 years, Reva Rose, and two daughters, Beverly Karnes (Mike) and Sherrye Johnson (Malcolm), his granddaughters, Kimberly Perkins (Jay) and Amber Boshell (Mark), and his great-granddaughter Liv Lane Perkins. He also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews from the Tanner and Brown families. He is also survived by his sister, Vicky Houstong, and two stepdaughters, Pat Mayall (Randy) and Linda Davis (Tommy). He was preceded in death by three sisters, Lola Mulkins, Joyce Rushing, and Loyce Harvey.
He was a wonderful, loving father, a man of humble beginnings who embraced life with warmth and cheer. He never refused a request for help from anyone, and was the most loyal and dependable friend you could ever have. Daddy we will miss you and we will never forget you.
Northridge-Woodhaven Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 12, 2019