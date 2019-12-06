|
|
Donald E. Grant
Iuka - Donald E. Grant, 82, of Iuka, MS, passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital East in Memphis, TN. Don was the commander of American Legion Post 15 and a United States Marine Corps Veteran. He was a member of the Iuka Masonic Lodge #94 F&AM, a board member of the Iuka Airport Board, a member of the Iuka Rotary Club, an Iuka Food Depot Board Member, and a member of the Air Line Pilot Association. After twelve years with the Uni ted States Marine Corps, Don enjoyed a 30-year aviation career with FedEx. He was a member of Snowdown Methodist Church and enjoyed spending as much time as possible with his family. He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Lomenick Grant; his daughter, Jennifer Grant; his son, Dr. Thomas Grant (Stacy); his grandchildren, Heinz Grant, Bennett Grant, Tyler Grant, and Abigail Lomenick; his special nephew, Trip Lomenick (Linda); his nieces and nephews, Richard Grant (Fran), Douglas Grant (Kathy), James White (Mauren), Jill Cooke (Tom), John White (Mary Ann), Gene Grant, Barb Cook (Kyle), and Rob Grant (Betsy); his special cousin, Olivia Hutcheson; several great nieces and nephews; and a host of friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Norman and Neva Beam Grant; his brother, Richard Grant, Sr.; his sister, Marion White; his son, Donald E. Grant, Jr.; and his daughter, Patricia Grant. Cutshall Funeral Home of Iuka, MS is entrusted with arrangements. Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m., Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Cutshall Funeral Home Chapel in Iuka, officiated by Bro. Bradley Smullins. Interment will follow in Snowdown Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Bennett Grant, Tyler Grant, John Poyner, Tom Whitaker, Perry White, Harold Lomenick, Mario Barnes, and Billy McKissick. Honorary pallbearers will be the members of American Legion Post 15 and the members of 40 & 8. Visitation is scheduled for Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 4pm until 8pm, at Cutshall Funeral Home in Iuka. Memorials may be made in Don's honor to the American Legion Post 15. An online guestbook can be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019