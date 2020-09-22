1/
Donald E. McCants
1943 - 2020
Donald E. McCants

Sarasota, FL - Donald Earl "Don" McCants, of Sarasota, Florida formerly of Olive Branch, died September 17, 2020 at the age of 76.

Don was born on September 27, 1943 in Little Rock, Arkansas to the late John & Fay McCants. He served in the United States Army in Vietnam and spent his working career in sales for the food and grocery industry. Don was a devoted Christian. In his younger days he lead many men's softball teams and is a member of Fairhaven Baptist Church where he led the Saturday Morning Men's Prayer Breakfast for many years.

Along with his parents Don was preceded in death by his nephew Chuck Flowers.

Don is survived by his wife of 43 years Linda B. McCants; children Donald Jr., and Tammy (Jay) Wagler; grandson Nik (Alisha) Wagler; his siblings Beverly (Bob) Younger, Arlie (Butch) Mitchell, Dorothy (Terry) Flowers, and Laura (David) Read; and a large collection of nieces, nephews and extended family whom he loved dearly.

Family and friends will gather on Wednesday, September 23 from 5:00pm - 7:00pm at Brantley Funeral Home in Olive Branch. Funeral services will be on Thursday, September 24 starting at 10:00am at Fairhaven Baptist Church, 5050 Katherine Drive, Olive Branch, MS 38654. Jason Harris will officiate and burial will follow in Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Memphis.

In lieu of flowers please send donations in Don's memory to The Gideon's, or Fairhaven Baptist Church Men's Ministry.

Online condolences and directions may found through www.brantleyfuneral.com.








Published in The Commercial Appeal from Sep. 22 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Brantley Funeral Home
6875 Cockrum Street
Olive Branch, MS 38654
6628952310
September 23, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief, and find comfort from knowing that God draws close to the broken-hearted.
T D
