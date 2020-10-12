1/
Donald Fields
Donald Fields

Donald Fields, 80, passed away on October 9, 2020. He was born in Memphis, TN to Lonnie and Alma Fields and was one of 13 children. He met Gwen, his loving wife of 62 years, while living in Haines City, FL and moved back to the Memphis area in 1960. Don worked as a long-distance truck driver for much of his life and became an official with the Teamsters Union Local 667 in Memphis, where he served in several positions including Secretary-Treasurer and President. He was preceded in death by his daughter Anita Fields. He is survived by his wife, Gwen; sons, Donald Fields, Jr. and Scott Fields; daughter, Sandra (Jon) Jones; 5 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; sister, Edith Davis; numerous friends and other family members. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Family Funeral Care, 4925 Summer Ave., Memphis, TN.






Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Family Funeral Care Memphis
4925 Summer Ave
Memphis, TN 38122
9017618000
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
October 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Family Funeral Care Summer Avenue Chapel
