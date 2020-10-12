Donald FieldsDonald Fields, 80, passed away on October 9, 2020. He was born in Memphis, TN to Lonnie and Alma Fields and was one of 13 children. He met Gwen, his loving wife of 62 years, while living in Haines City, FL and moved back to the Memphis area in 1960. Don worked as a long-distance truck driver for much of his life and became an official with the Teamsters Union Local 667 in Memphis, where he served in several positions including Secretary-Treasurer and President. He was preceded in death by his daughter Anita Fields. He is survived by his wife, Gwen; sons, Donald Fields, Jr. and Scott Fields; daughter, Sandra (Jon) Jones; 5 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; sister, Edith Davis; numerous friends and other family members. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Family Funeral Care, 4925 Summer Ave., Memphis, TN.