Donald "Duck" Fuller Williams
Holly Springs, MS - Donald "Duck" Fuller Williams, 72, of Holly Springs, MS peacefully passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019, at Methodist Olive Branch. He was preceded in death by his loving grandparents, Alsey "Papa" and Cecil "Mema" Fuller, his parents, Robert and Laverne Williams; his brothers, Dan & Johnny, and a sister Carol Ann. Duck served in the National Guard and retired from Sheet Metal Local #4 in Memphis. Don is survived by his wife, Susan Fore Williams; three children, Ben Williams (Jerrelle), Callie and Sundye Williams; and a sister, Brenda. He also leaves behind two grandsons, Nathan and Landon. Duck was truly one of a kind and he will be greatly missed. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. with visitation beginning at 1:00 p.m. at Brantley Funeral Home, 6875 Cockrum St. Olive Branch, MS 38654. Burial will follow at Byhalia Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.brantleyfuneral.com.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 7, 2019