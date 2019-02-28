|
|
Donald G. Brown
Memphis, TN
The Lord kept his promise of eternal life for Donald G. Brown (92), February 22, 2019 at Kirby Pines Retirement Community, Memphis, TN. He was born November 10, 1926 in Britton, OK to Ruben and Lois (Pease) Brown.
Graduated early from Britton HS to serve is country in the USN in WWII. He married Connie Rae Hicks on February 27, 1948. He cared for her through a long battle with Parkinson's, preceding him in death in 2011. Granddaughter Hillary Brown also preceeded him.
A lifelong Oklahoma Sooners fan died with his jacket nearby, attended OSU and graduated from Central State.
He is survived by son and daughter in love Michael and Candi Brown of Cordova, TN; granddaughter Renee (Justin) Pittman of Minneapolis, MN and grandson Michael (Aimee) Brown of Chattanooga, TN.
Celebration of Life Services to be held in the Kirby Pines Chapel, Saturday March 2, 2019 at 10 am with vistitation at 9:30.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Afterglow Ministries 1843 Hartwell Manor W, Collierville, TN or Faith Anglican Church 9555 Walnut Grove, Cordova, TN 38018.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 28, 2019